Dawgs begin play south of the border

After taking care of business at home in the first three games of the season, Louisiana Tech hits the road for the first time as they participate in the 10th annual Cancun Challenge in Mexico starting on Tuesday versus George Mason.

The first road trip could not get much better for LA Tech (3-0) from a scenic and competitive standpoint. The Cancun Challenge was recently ranked by Sports Illustrated as one of the top five college basketball travel tournaments.

It marks the first time the Bulldogs are playing internationally during the regular season since 1989 when they played in the Phenix Ball in Chiba, Japan.

