Dawgs sweep Rice

Pic by Tom Morris
The Louisiana Tech baseball team secured a 6-4 win in game one, and a 7-3 triumph in game two in a Saturday twin bill over the Rice Owls. The Bulldogs clinched a series sweep with the pair of victories in front of a crowd of 2,006 from J.C. Love Field.

LA Tech (15-6, 3-0 C-USA) combined for 25 hits and 13 runs in Saturday’s sweep, while holding the Owls (9-13, 0-3 C-USA) to 13 combined hits and seven runs.

Tech returns to action with a pair of midweek contests, taking on Northwestern State on the road on Tuesday night, and hosting ULM on Wednesday evening. The ‘Dogs return to C-USA play next weekend on the road at UAB.

 

