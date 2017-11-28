Devin White named POW

The SEC named LSU linebacker Devin White the league defensive player of the week for his play Saturday against Texas A&M.

White, a sophomore, became the first player in SEC history to be named defensive player of the week four times in a season. He earned the honor after LSU games against Florida, Auburn and Arkansas.

Against Texas A&M, he posted an eighth double-digit tackling game with 13, and he intercepted a pass late in the 45-21 victory. He has 127 total tackles on the season, which ranks sixth in LSU history.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/11/lsu_football_devin_white_sec_p.html#incart_river_index