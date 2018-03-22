Diamond dogs continue streak over ULM

Louisiana Tech sophomore pitcher Tyler Follis pitched seven strong innings, striking out three and not allowing a single hit, in Tech’s 6-1 triumph over the ULM Warhawks on Wednesday evening in front of a crowd of 1,920 from J.C. Love Field.

The midweek starter for the Bulldogs set new career-highs in innings pitched (7.0), batters faced (25) and pitches with 109. For the season, Follis lowered his ERA to a miniscule 0.77 mark, and has tossed 23.1 innings, while allowing just two earned runs, and striking out 21.

Lousiana Tech and ULM return to league play, with the Bulldogs travelling to UAB (9-10, 2-1) for a three-game series starting Friday night at 6 p.m. while ULM hosts Arkansas State (8-10, 0-3) for a three-game set starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field.

