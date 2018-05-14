Home » Sports » Diamond Dogs shock #9 USM

 The Louisiana Tech baseball team saw four RBI from Parker Bates, and a pair of solid pitching performances from starter Logan Bailey and reliever David Leal, en route to an 8-3 Sunday win over No. 9 Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park.

LA Tech (35-18, 18-9 C-USA) clinched its seventh Conference USA series triumph with the Sunday win, taking the weekend set, two games to one. The series triumph snapped a streak of 12 consecutive series wins for Southern Miss (36-14, 20-6 C-USA), dating back to April of 2017.

