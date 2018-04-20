Do it BIG!

The New Orleans Pelicans threw a party, and somebody forgot to invite the Portland Trail Blazers.

After winning the first two games of their playoff series on the road, the Pelicans returned home to a hysterical crowd that powered them to one of the most one-sided postseason performances in franchise history.

They pounded the Trail Blazers on both sides of the court and ran away with a 119-102 victory Thursday night (April 19) at Smoothie King Center, taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round Western Conference series.

The two squads play Game 4 in New Orleans on Saturday (April 21), and a win by New Orleans would give the team its first sweep of a playoff series in franchise history. Thursday’s victory was also the first time New Orleans has won a playoff game at home since 2011.

