Ensminger expected to be new OC

Ed Orgeron plans to hire the former LSU quarterback and longtime assistant as his offensive coordinator, barring any last-minute snags, multiple sources confirmed Monday night to The Advocate. The move is not yet final but is expected to be completed in the coming days.

LSU officials reached Monday could not confirm the report.

Ensminger is expected to work alongside LSU consultant and longtime NFL receivers coach Jerry Sullivan, who is expected to be given a significant role in the offense. Sullivan’s exact title is unclear, but he is likely to have a heavy hand in the Tigers’ passing game