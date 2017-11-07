Evans and Green shine for Warhawks

ULM sophomore quarterback Caleb Evans, who accounted for 403 yards total offense and five touchdowns in leading ULM to a 52-45 victory over Appalachian State, has been named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, while junior wide receiver/kick returner Marcus Green, who accounted for 191 all-purpose yards and two scores against the Mountaineers, has been selected Special Teams Player of the Week.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Evans recorded his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season, completing 24-of-32 throws for 356 yards and three scores against App State. He connected on scoring passes of 21 and 50 yards to RJ Turner and 39 yards to Marcus Green. His three TD passes tied his career high. His 50-yard TD strike to Turner with 23 seconds left proved to be the game winner. Evans also rushed nine times for 47 yards, including TD runs of 7 and 2 yards. He led the Warhawks to scores on each of their last four drives (3 TDs and a field goal).

The 5-8, 191-pound Green averaged 27.3 yards per touch against the Mountaineers (7 touches for 191 yards). He returned two kickoffs for 117 yards, including a 95-yard runback for a touchdown early in the second quarter, as the Warhawks jumped out to a 21-3 lead. It marked Green’s third kickoff return for a TD this season, setting ULM’s single-season record and tying him for the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision lead. His 95-yard return is the fifth-longest in school history. He returned one punt for 12 yards. Green also had four receptions for 62 yards, including a 39-yard TD grab from Evans late in the first quarter.

It marks the third time this season Green has earned Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week honors (previously vs. Coastal Carolina and Georgia State).