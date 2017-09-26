Evans honored by multiple outlets

Quarterback Caleb Evans of ULM received every vote en route to offensive player of the week in the state of Louisiana as selected Monday by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Evans had 472 total yards and six touchdowns in UM’s 56-50 double-overtime win at UL-Lafayette Saturday.

De’Aumante Johnson of Grambling was selected the defensive player of the week, while Juwan Petit-Frere of Southeastern earned special teams honors with his 92-yard kickoff return.

This week’s eight Manning Award Stars of the Week are:

