Federico era starts with some drama

ULM baseball delivered a memorable trio of games in its opening weekend under first-year coach Michael Federico.

In a three-game set against Eastern Illinois at Warhawk Field, ULM won its first two games of the series in walk-off fashion and scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday before falling 6-5.

ULM remains at home for the next five games with Northwestern State visiting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

A four-game series against Northern Kentucky begins Friday at 6 p.m.

https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/2/19/ulm-baseball-opening-weekend-rewind.aspx