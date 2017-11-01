First CFB Playoff poll

The SEC rules the top of this season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, but perhaps not in the way most would think.

Though Alabama is ranked ahead of Georgia in the AP poll, the CFP committee sees the unbeaten Bulldogs as the No. 1 team, ahead of the also unbeaten Crimson Tide, who sit at No. 2.

With both teams currently on a collision course for the SEC title game, the Dec. 2 game in Atlanta could serve as a sort of playoff game for the CFP.

Following the SEC titans are six teams sitting at 7-1, led by Notre Dame at No. 3. The Fighting Irish’s lone loss came at home to newly minted No. 1 Georgia. If the standings hold, Notre Dame could potentially leapfrog Georgia, should the Bulldogs lose to the Crimson Tide in the SEC title game.

LSU sits at No. 19 and is followed by a two-loss NC State team that rattled off six straight wins after losing its opener to South Carolina but got taken down by Notre Dame on Saturday.

