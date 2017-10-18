Home » Sports » #Flockup

#Flockup

Posted on by Sean Fox

One team with a recent run of postseason appearances and another without begin jockeying for playoff position in the stacked Western Conference when the Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans tip off the season Wednesday night in Memphis.

The Grizzlies (43-39) placed seventh and Pelicans (34-48) 10th in the West last season, and expectations are for similar results this year despite Memphis losing two longtime contributors while New Orleans added firepower.

http://www.foxsports.com/nba/story/new-look-grizzlies-face-playoff-hungry-pelicans-101817

 

