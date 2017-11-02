Former Tigers win World Series

They are 10 years apart in age.

But former LSU baseball standouts Alex Bregman and Will Harris, now Houston Astros teammates, share the bond of being World Series champions.

The 23-year old Bregman and the 33-year old Harris, a Slidell native, became the 13th and 14th former LSU players to win World Series rings Wednesday night when the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in the seventh and deciding game.

While relief pitcher Harris allowed no runs in three steady appearances in games two, four and five, starting third baseman Bregman had a fabulous series.

Here’s the list of MLB World Series Champions from LSU:

INF Alvin Dark, New York Giants – 1954 (player); Oakland Athletics – 1974 (manager)

1B Joe Bill Adcock, Milwaukee Braves – 1957

LHP Mark Guthrie, Minnesota Twins – 1991

LHP Eddie Yarnall, New York Yankees – 1999 and 2000

LHP Randy Keisler, New York Yankees – 2000

RHP Russ Springer, Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001

RHP Curtis Leskanic, Boston Red Sox – 2004

RHP Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants – 2010 and 2012

INF Mike Fontenot, San Francisco Giants – 2010

LHP Brian Tallet, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011

INF Ryan Theriot, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011; San Francisco Giants – 2012

RHP Louis Coleman, Kansas City Royals – 2015

3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 2017

RHP Will Harris, Houston Astros – 2017

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/11/alex_bregman_and_slidells_will.html#incart_2box_sports