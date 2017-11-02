Former Tigers win World Series

They are 10 years apart in age.
But former LSU baseball standouts Alex Bregman and Will Harris, now Houston Astros teammates, share the bond of being World Series champions.
The 23-year old Bregman and the 33-year old Harris, a Slidell native, became the 13th and 14th former LSU players to win World Series rings Wednesday night when the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in the seventh and deciding game.
While relief pitcher Harris allowed no runs in three steady appearances in games two, four and five, starting third baseman Bregman had a fabulous series.
Here’s the list of MLB World Series Champions from LSU:
INF Alvin Dark, New York Giants – 1954 (player); Oakland Athletics – 1974 (manager)
1B Joe Bill Adcock, Milwaukee Braves – 1957
LHP Mark Guthrie, Minnesota Twins – 1991
LHP Eddie Yarnall, New York Yankees – 1999 and 2000
LHP Randy Keisler, New York Yankees – 2000
RHP Russ Springer, Arizona Diamondbacks – 2001
RHP Curtis Leskanic, Boston Red Sox – 2004
RHP Brian Wilson, San Francisco Giants – 2010 and 2012
INF Mike Fontenot, San Francisco Giants – 2010
LHP Brian Tallet, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011
INF Ryan Theriot, St. Louis Cardinals – 2011; San Francisco Giants – 2012
RHP Louis Coleman, Kansas City Royals – 2015
3B Alex Bregman, Houston Astros – 2017
RHP Will Harris, Houston Astros – 2017
