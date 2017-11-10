G Men head to Bama

The Grambling State University football team continues its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road this weekend as the Tigers ace off against Alabama State University. Kickoff from ASU Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Grambling State (8-1 overall, 5-0 SWAC) enters Saturday’s game with an eight-game winning streak, including a 31-26 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff last Saturday. Alabama State (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) is riding a three-game winning streak after defeating Jackson State, 13-3.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/11/9/football-no-11-grambling-state-to-visit-alabama-state.aspx