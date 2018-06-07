Gentry re ups with Pels

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry agreed to a two-year contract extension on Thursday (June 7), according to ESPN. The deal runs through the 2020-21 season.

Gentry, 63, is coming off his best season in New Orleans after leading the Pelicans to a 48-34 record and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals as a No. 6 seed before being eliminated by the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps already picked up the team option for Gentry’s contract before the team’s playoff run, which would’ve kept him around for the 2018-19 season.

The third-year coach will receive a raise on his 2018-19 salary, a guaranteed deal for 2019-20 and a 2020-21 salary will be based on performance, ESPN reported.

