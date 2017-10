Connor Manning threw three of his career-high four touchdown passes to Penny Hart, the offense gained a school-record 670 total yards, and Georgia State beat Louisiana Monroe 47-37 on Saturday to win its third straight.

It is the most points the Panthers have scored against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.

ULM will look to get back on track this week at South Alabama.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/recap?gameId=400944856