GMEN win classic thriller

Martez Carter’s 11-yard touchdown run with 3:22 remaining helped the Grambling State University football team overcome a late one-point fourth-quarter deficit as the Tigers won a thriller, 30-21, over Southern on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the 44th Annual Bayou Classic.

The Grambling State victory secured its third consecutive spot into next Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas against Alcorn State.

