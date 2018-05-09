Golden State ends magical pels season

It was all over. There was nothing left for which to play.

After trailing by three points at halftime, the New Orleans Pelicans allowed the Golden State Warriors to open the second half with a remarkable 29-6 run that ballooned their lead to 26 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

New Orleans knew that a loss would bring its season to an end, and the result became a forgone conclusion once Golden State kicked its aggression into high gear to begin the third quarter.

After any hopes of an upset were snatched away, most teams would spend the majority of the final period pondering their offseason plans.

Not these Pelicans.

They kept swinging until the end and even chopped the Golden State lead to seven points with two minutes remaining before falling 113-104 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night (May 8).

