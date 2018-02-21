Great night on the diamond

For the fifth time in as many contests in 2018, the Louisiana Tech baseball team received a quality start en route to a 5-1 home-opening win over McNeese on Tuesday evening from J.C. Love Field in front of a crowd of 1,920.

David Leal picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs (3-2), pitching seven quality innings, while allowing just one unearned run and scattering three hits. Leal struck out six and walked none, holding the potent Cowboy’s offense to its worst performance of the early season.

Tech returns to action with a three-game series against SIU-Edwardsville starting Friday evening at 6 p.m. from the Love Shack.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/022018aaa.html

Free bases are among the most indefensible things in baseball.

In its first midweek game of the season Tuesday night, Northwestern State learned that lesson.

Six Demons pitchers combined to walk 11 ULM hitters and the Warhawks took advantage, scoring in six of their eight offensive innings in an 11-6 win at Warhawk Field

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/2018/02/20/walks-doom-northwestern-state-loss-ulm/357626002/

Richard Ortiz belted three home runs as the Grambling State University baseball team won its home opener, 15-5, over Wiley College and held off a late charge in the second game, 6-5, to sweep the doubleheader at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park on Tuesday.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2018/2/20/baseball-grambling-state-sweeps-wiley-in-home-opener.aspx