Green makes history for ULM

ULM junior Marcus Green, who accounted for a school single-season record 2,008 all-purpose yards and tied for the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision lead with four kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2017, has been named Second-Team All-American as the all-purpose player by the Football Writers Association of America. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is the FWAA First-Team All-America selection as the all-purpose player.

Green becomes the first ULM player to be selected FWAA All-American, the second-longest continuously published team in major college football (since 1944). He recently garnered Second-Team All-America honors as a kick returner from both CollegeFootballNews.com and Pro Football Focus.

He also becomes the only the second ULM player to earn first-, second- or third-team All-America recognition since the program moved to the NCAA FBS (formerly known as Division I-A) in 1994. Former cornerback Pat Dennis, who tied the school single-season record with seven interceptions in 1998, was selected Third-Team All-American by the Football News.