Richard Ortiz and Rafael Ramirez III belted back-to-back homers in the fourth inning as the Grambling State University baseball team halted an eight-game losing streak to Louisiana-Monroe in a 9-7 win on Tuesday evening at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Grambling State (19-18) came into the game having dropped its last eight games to ULM, with its last victory coming on March 19, 2013.

https://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2018/04/17/grambling-powers-past-ulm/527114002/