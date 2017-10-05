GSU greats finalists for HOF

Three former Grambling State University football players, James Hunter, Frank Lewis and Everson Walls, were among the 25 Finalist for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The list includes 22 players and three coaches, the Black College Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

The Finalists were selected from a field of over 150 nominees by a 12-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

“The talent that has come from Black College Football programs is incredible,” said Committee Chairman Roscoe Nance, “and that makes selecting the honorees incredibly difficult. Thanks to our Selection Committee for its dedication and commitment and for the tremendous amount of time and effort that the members put into making these decisions.”

