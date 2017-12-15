GSU looks to claim another HBCU crown

The Grambling State University football team will seek its second consecutive HBCU National Championship as the Tigers take on North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday in the 2017 Celebration Bowl. Kickoff from the newly Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 12:06 p.m

Grambling State (11-1) enters Saturday’s game on an 11-game winning streak after capturing its second consecutive and 26th Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship over Alcorn State on Dec. 2. Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T State (11-0) went through Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play unbeaten and last played a game on Nov. 18 as the Aggies defeated rival North Carolina Central, 24-10.

The game will feature two of best quarterbacks in the country in Devante Kincade (Grambling State) and Lamar Raynard (North Carolina A&T State). Both were named Offensive Player of the Year by their respective conferences. Kincade boasts a 22-2 record (Arizona and Tulane) in two years, while Raynard has yet to lose a game as a starter, with a 25-0 mark.

