GSU star gets shot at next level

After being disappointed he didn’t hear his name called during the 2018 NFL Draft or a team approaching him in the weeks following, DeVante Kincade finally received an opportunity to play football at the professional level.

A month to the day from the final day of the NFL Draft, the former Grambling State star quarterback reached a deal with the Maine Mammoths, out of the National Arena League. He signed the contract that runs through the 2019 season with Maine Monday and reports to the franchise Wednesday night.

He led the Tigers to a 22-2 record, including a 16-0 mark in conference play in two years, winning two straight SWAC championships and playing for two HBCU national championships, winning it in 2016 when GSU defeated North Carolina Central, 10-9, in the Celebration Bowl. The G-Men lost to North Carolina A&T this season, 21-14, in the national title showdown.

Kincade earned back-to-back SWAC Offensive Player of the Year awards, amassing 5,927 yards through the air with 54 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

