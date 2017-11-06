GSU survives scare

The Grambling State University football team held off a late charge by Arkansas-Pine Bluff as the Tigers escaped with a 31-26 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory on Saturday afternoon at Golden Lion Stadium.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff had the momentum in the second half, but all it took was one turnover to seal the victory.

With Grambling State in full control with a 28-13 halftime lead, the Golden Lions were able to close the gap to 28-23 with less than nine minutes remaining.

After a Grambling State punt, Arkansas-Pine Bluff took over deep in its own territory. After positive yardage on first down, KeShawn Williams fumbled the football and was recovered by Anfernee Mullins.

Despite going three-and-out on the series, the Tigers got a much-needed 38-yard field goal by Marc Orozco to push the lead to eight points (31-23) with 6:07 left.

