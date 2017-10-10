GSU sweeps awards

Grambling State University swept all four weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Devante Kincade was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week, while De’Andre Hogues earned the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Anfernee Mullins picked up SWAC Newcomer honors and Marc Orozco garnered Specialist accolades.

Kincade, who played in his hometown of Dallas (Texas) on Saturday, threw for 265 yards (14-of-23 passing) and three first-half touchdowns as Grambling State picked up its fourth straight Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic Championship with a 34-21 victory over Prairie View A&M. The senior misfired on just four passes (9-of-13) in the first half for 226 yards and tossed touchdown passes to Darrell Clark (two) and Lyndemian Brooks .

Hogues, who also earned the College Madness SWAC Defensive Player of the Week and STATS Defensive Player of the Week Honorable Mention honor, finished with five tackles, including three sacks for a loss of 24 yards. He also forced a fumble.

