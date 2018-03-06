GSU women start tournament play

The Grambling State University women’s basketball team will look to secure a spot in the 2018 Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference semifinals when the Lady Tigers play host to Alcorn State in the tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and it can be streamed live on the GSU YoutTube page or can be heard live on 99.3 FM The Peach.

Grambling State (16-13, 13-5) is the No. 3 seed

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/2018/03/05/grambling-state-women-host-swac-tourney-quarterfinal-game/397307002/