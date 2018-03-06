Home » Sports » GSU women start tournament play

GSU women start tournament play

Grambling State Football
Posted on

The Grambling State University women’s basketball team will look to secure a spot in the 2018 Toyota Southwestern Athletic Conference semifinals  when the Lady Tigers play host to Alcorn State in the tourney quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and it can be streamed live on the GSU YoutTube page or can be heard live on 99.3 FM The Peach.

Grambling State (16-13, 13-5) is the No. 3 seed

 

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/2018/03/05/grambling-state-women-host-swac-tourney-quarterfinal-game/397307002/

 

 

 

You might also like...

GSU avoids sweep to start year
Great night on the diamond
Bad weekend for local mens hoops
GMEN fall just short of monumental upset
GMEN to open and close 2017 in NOLA
Shreveport-Bossier Basketball Classic announced