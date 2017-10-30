Happy homecoming

Devante Kincade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling remained undefeated in conference, beating winless Texas Southern 50-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Kincade threw for 347 yards for the Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC) who have won seven-straight. Geremy Hickbottom ran for 52 yards and a score and Jordan Jones had 103 yards and a touchdown receiving. Grambling amassed 488 total yards and held Texas Southern (0-7, 0-4) to just 215 yards.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/recap?gameId=400954009