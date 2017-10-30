Home » Sports » Happy homecoming

Grambling State Football
Posted on by Sean Fox

 Devante Kincade threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Grambling remained undefeated in conference, beating winless Texas Southern 50-24 on Saturday afternoon.

Kincade threw for 347 yards for the Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC) who have won seven-straight. Geremy Hickbottom ran for 52 yards and a score and Jordan Jones had 103 yards and a touchdown receiving. Grambling amassed 488 total yards and held Texas Southern (0-7, 0-4) to just 215 yards.

 

