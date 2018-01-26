Hawks rally

Sam McDaniel scored the last seven points for ULM as the Warhawks had a strong second half to beat Troy 76-71 on Thursday night to stop a four-game skid.

Troy had a commanding 38-24 halftime advantage and was up 41-26 before McDaniel, Michael Ertel and Marvin Jean-Pierre nailed consecutive treys to start a 21-5 run, capped by McDaniel’s three free throws. Travis Munnings drilled a 3 and had a layup, and Jordan Harris added a layup to give the Warhawks a 56-54 lead midway in the second half.

ULM(8-11, 2-6) continued the charge, winning the second half 52-33, to garner its second Sun Belt Conference victory.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2018/01/25/strong-second-half-helps-ulm-get-past-troy/1068202001/