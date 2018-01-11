Hogs butchered

The LSU Tigers dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks almost from start to finishing in scoring a second straight SEC road win with a dominating 75-54 victory Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

LSU opened up a double digit lead with 14:09 to go in the first 20 minutes and led by as many as 24 in the first half enroute to a 41-21 halftime lead.

Arkansas closed to within 12 points in the second half but the Tigers sprinted away from the Razorbacks as LSU ran play-after-play resulting in easy scores.

LSU is now 11-4, 2-1 in the SEC surpassing the overall win total of a year ago and equaling the SEC win total of 2017. Arkansas drops to 11-5 and 1-3 in the league. LSU is 3-0 on opponents’ home courts this year.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211692121