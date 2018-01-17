Home » Sports » Home struggles continue for LSU

Home struggles continue for LSU

Posted on

Going into Tuesday night’s game with Georgia, LSU coach Will Wade was concerned most about the Bulldogs’ impressive rebounding statistics.

There was reason for it, especially after Alabama crushed LSU 40-24 on the backboards in getting past the Tigers in their most recent outing Saturday night.

Wade’s worst fears were realized in the second half, and especially in the final half-minute of a closely-played game, when Georgia pulled out a 61-60 victory in the PMAC.

You might also like...

Lange/Deichmann go in day 1 of MLB draft
Tigers feast on Heisman winner
Waters world!
Not again
Weekend baseball schedule 4/14/17
Road to Omaha begins now for LSU