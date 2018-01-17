Home struggles continue for LSU

Going into Tuesday night’s game with Georgia, LSU coach Will Wade was concerned most about the Bulldogs’ impressive rebounding statistics.
There was reason for it, especially after Alabama crushed LSU 40-24 on the backboards in getting past the Tigers in their most recent outing Saturday night.
Wade’s worst fears were realized in the second half, and especially in the final half-minute of a closely-played game, when Georgia pulled out a 61-60 victory in the PMAC.
Georgia, which is averaging 41.2 rebounds a game in Southeastern Conference play, outrebounded LSU 38-27 in the game and 23-13 in the second half.
http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_ecbc86fc-faf8-11e7-8e5b-b76d40787010.html