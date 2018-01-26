Its a homecoming at the TAC this weekend

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team concludes its three-game home stretch on Saturday night when they take on travel partner Southern Miss at 6 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

After a two-year hiatus, the “White Out” game makes its return to the TAC. The first 500 fans will receive free “White Out” t-shirts.

It is also the annual Legends Day where the Athletics Department will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the 1987-88 Bulldog Basketball team that we Co-Champions of the American South Conference, the first year of the newly-formed league, as well as ASC Tournament champions who went on to represent the conference in the National Invitation Tournament.

After dropping five of its first six league games, LA Tech (12-9, 3-5 C-USA) has won two in a row over North Texas and Rice