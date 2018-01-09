In the zone

Grambling State University junior guard Shaykla Hill was selected the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Hill, who earned the honor for the second time this season, grabbed national headlines after she became the fourth player in NCAA division I women’s basketball history to record a quadruple-double. The junior recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in Grambling State’s 93-71 victory over Alabama State on Jan. 3. From there, Hill posted a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals in Grambling State’s Jan. 6 loss at Southern.