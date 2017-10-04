Indy bowl gets tasty sponsor

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar, a blossoming set of restaurants founded by former LSU basketball players, has struck a three-year – guaranteed — deal to be the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.

“It’s a Louisiana bowl, we’re a Louisiana brand – there’s so much synergy,” Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry said following Wednesday’s announcement at his Shreveport location.

The partnership between the I-Bowl and Walk-On’s comes 12 weeks before the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl (Dec. 27, 12:30 p.m.) at Independence Stadium and nine months after the I-Bowl and former title sponsor Camping World announced a split follwing a two-year relationship.

http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/sports/2017/10/04/shreveport-independence-bowl-walk-ons-title-sponsor-3-years-hester/733585001/