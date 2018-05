New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will miss the first four games of the 2018 season.

The NFL suspended Ingram four games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Ingram will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster Oct. 1, one day after the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Giants. He is eligible to participate in all off-season activities.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2018/05/mark_ingram_suspended_saints.html#incart_river_index