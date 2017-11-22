Ingram named offensive player of week

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Saints running back Mark Ingram was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

Ingram continued his productive and efficient season with an excellent performance in last Sunday’s overtime win over Washington. Although fellow running back Alvin Kamara played more snaps with the Saints playing from behind, Ingram made the most of his opportunities throughout the game, producing 155 yards from scrimmage on just 14 touches and 28 offensive snaps.

To break it down further, Ingram had 134 yards on 11 carries, an incredible 12.2-yard average. He added 21 yards on three receptions and scored on a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/11/mark_ingram_saints_award.html#incart_river_index