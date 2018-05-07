KD pushes Warriors lead to 3-1

The defending champs finally showed up Sunday (May 6) in New Orleans.

But Kevin Durant’s arrival is what mattered even more for the Golden State Warriors.

The superstar forward showed off his wide array of skills on the offensive end and disposed of the New Orleans Pelicans in a 118-92 Warriors victory at Smoothie King Center.

The win pushed the Warriors’ lead in the Western Conference semifinals to 3-1, and they’ll head home for Game 5 on Tuesday (May 8) with an opportunity to close out the series.

Durant led all scorers with 38 points, and he poured in shots from everywhere on the court, regardless of whom the Pelicans tried to use to defend him. Stephen Curry added 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and Draymond Green added eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

