Kincade honored

Grambling State University senior quarterback Devante Kincade is among 36 performers from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to be selected to the 2017 midseason watch list for the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy.

Kincade, who was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Preseason Player of the Year, has played in all eight games for the Tigers this season. He is 125-of-209 passing with 1,827 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with just two interceptions. On the ground, Kincade has rushed for 156 yards on 56 attempts with three touchdowns.

Nationally, Kincade is among the best quarterbacks in all of FCS. He ranks 14th in passing yards per completion (second in the SWAC), 16th in yards per pass attempt (first in SWAC), 17th in passing efficiency (first in SWAC), 29th in passing yards (first in SWAC) and passing yards per game (first in SWAC)

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/31/football-kincade-named-to-fcs-national-watch-list.aspx