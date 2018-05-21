Home » Sports » LA Tech/LSU begin Conference Tournaments

Trailing 2-0, heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Louisiana Tech baseball team saw a two-out two-run game-tying single from Hunter Wells followed by a walk-off single off the wall in left from senior Dalton Skelton – pushing Tech to a 3-2 win over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon from J.C. Love Field.

With the win, LA Tech (38-18, 21-9 C-USA) clinched the no. 2 seed in the Conference USA Tournament, and will take on the no. 7 seed Rice Owls in the first round on Wednesday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/051918aaa.html

Shortstop Will Holland blasted two homers Saturday to lead Auburn to a 14-5 win over LSU at Plainsman Park.

Auburn improved to 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC. LSU is 33-23 overall and 15-15 in conference play.

LSU finished the regular season 15-15 in the SEC, and the Tigers are the No. 8 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament … LSU meets No. 9 seed Mississippi State in a first-round single-elimination game at 4:30 p.m. CT Tuesday … the winner of Tuesday’s game will meet No. 1 seed Florida at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211716437

 

