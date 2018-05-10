LA Tech sweeps GSU, heads to #7 USM

The Louisiana Tech baseball team capitalized on six Grambling errors, while churning out 10 hits en route to a 12-1 triumph over the Tigers on Wednesday evening from R.W.E. Jones Park.

The Bulldogs (33-17) led 5-1 heading into the sixth inning, in which, Tech capitalized on four Grambling (23-24) errors, blowing the game open. Tech notched only two hits in the frame, but batted around, as five runs came in to score.

Tech will return to action this weekend at No. 7 Southern Miss in a crucial Conference-USA series. Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. CT from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

This weekend’s matchup will feature two of the most successful pitching staffs not only in the league, but in all of college baseball. Tech’s team ERA of 3.02 continues to rank in the top 10 among national leaders (ninth), while continuing to set the standard for all 12 C-USA teams. The Golden Eagles rank second in the league in team ERA, posting a figure of 3.40, which is good for 27th nationally.

