Lane train rolls into Ruston

Louisiana Tech will continue its two-game home stand this Saturday, Nov. 11 when the Bulldogs host Florida Atlantic for the first meeting in the history of the two football programs.

Florida Atlantic, led by first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, enters the weekend atop Conference USA’s East Division standings with a 6-3 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in league games. The Owls will travel to Ruston riding a five-game winning streak that dates back to the last weekend in September.

As for the Bulldogs, LA Tech will look to get back to its winning ways after falling to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in C-USA play with last week’s one-point loss to North Texas at home. Louisiana Tech continues to struggle in close games this season as the Bulldogs have lost four games by a total of 10 points, including three one-point defeats in 2017. Additionally, in the last seven games, LA Tech has been locked in one-possession games in the final four minutes and 30 seconds of regulation.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/110917aab.html