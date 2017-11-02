Home » Sports » Lattimore NFL rookie of the month

Lattimore NFL rookie of the month

Posted on by Sean Fox

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Thursday morning.

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, became the first Saints rookie to earn this award since Reggie Bush picked up the offensive honor for his play in December 2006.

In addition to the two interceptions, Lattimore capped off the month of October with 16 tackles (12 solo), five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/11/saints_cornerback_marshon_latt.html#incart_river_index

 

 

You might also like...

Saints make flurry of moves
Saints shutout of pro bowl
Saints once again start season 0-2
Saints Announce Training Camp Schedule for 2016
Browns rally to beat Saints
O Canada!