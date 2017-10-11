Les Miles returns to Tiger Stadium

Les Miles is returning to Tiger Stadium.

He will be on the field — at halftime — Saturday when LSU hosts Auburn.

The former LSU coach will be part of the program’s celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the 2007 national championship team. Miles is scheduled to join players from that ’07 team during a reunion on the field at halftime of the Tigers’ game against Auburn, he confirmed in a message Monday night.

Miles, 63, still lives in Baton Rouge and remains an avid supporter of the program he led for nearly 12 years. His return to Tiger Stadium comes less than 13 months after school administrators fired the coach following a loss to this week’s opponent: Auburn.

He’s since worked as a college football television analyst for ESPN and FOX. He’s scheduled to work more games this season, he said, and serve as a studio analyst for CBS on the weekend that LSU meets Alabama, Nov. 4. He hopes to land a head coaching job after this season.

http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/lsu/article_a88a7cf6-ad72-11e7-9557-775ad07053d8.html