Live Sports Schedule

Live show schedule week of 10-2-17
Daily shows The Morning drive 7-9AM,THE EDGE 9-10A,The Sports Company 3-6PM
Monday 10-2-17:
6:00pm Inside Bulldog football 97.7FM
7:00pm GSU coaches show 97.7FM
MNF to follow Redkins vs Chiefs 97.7FM
Tuesday 10-3-17:
12:00PM : HAWK TALK 97.7FM
6:00PM: Bleed Tech Blue 97.7FM
Wednesday 10-4-17:
7:00PM : THE COACH O SHOW
8:00PM:BS and BEER Saints show 97.7FM
Thursday 10-5-17:
6:00PM: The Sports Beat 97.7FM
7:00PM: Patriots vs Bucs NFL 97.7FM
6:15PM: OCS vs Cedar Creek KPCH 99.3FM
Friday 10-6-17:
6:00PM: Lindys Sec report 97.7FM
6:00PM : Ruston @ West Monroe Z107.5FM
6:30PM: Union @ Richwood 97.7FM
Original Prep Report Following UNION 97.7FM
Saturday10-7-17:
8AM: The Nick Brown Show 97.7FM
10AM: HS FB Rewind 97.7FM
12:30PM: LSU vs Florida 97.7FM
1:30PM: La Tech@UAB Z107.5FM
3:00PM: GSU vs PVU KPCH 99.3FM
Sunday 10-8-17:
10AM: Countdown to Kickoff 97.7FM
11:30AM: Panthers vs Lions 97.7FM
6:30PM: Chiefs vs Texans 97.7FM
Monday 10-9-17:
6:00pm Inside Bulldog football 97.7FM
7:00pm GSU coaches show 97.7FM
MNF to follow Vikings vs Bears 97.7FM