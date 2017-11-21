LSU beats Michigan in Maui

The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit with 5:11 to play to defeat Michigan, 77-75, in the Tigers’ opening game of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational late Monday night at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Next up, the Tigers will take on No. 13 Notre Dame Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Notre Dame defeated host Chaminade in their quarterfinal contest prior to the LSU game.

After falling nine down, the Tigers finished the game on an 18-7 run to get LSU’s first first-round victory at Maui since its inaugural appearance in 1992 (vs. Stanford). LSU is now 4-6 in 10 games in Maui and 3-0 as the win delighted a small, but vocal group of Tiger fans on hand for the game.

Freshman guard Tremont Waters led the Tigers with 21 points including 15 in the second half. Also in double-figures scoring were senior Aaron Epps with 14 off the bench, Duop Reath (13) and Brandon Sampson (10). LSU committed only three turnovers in the second half after giving up 11 in the first 20 minutes.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211686594