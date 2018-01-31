Home » Sports » LSU in the big game

LSU in the big game

Posted on

With three former Tigers in this year’s Super Bowl, LSU will run its streak of consecutive years with a player in the title game to 17 straight.

The 17-consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in the Southeastern Conference. Nebraska holds the nation’s longest streak at 25 straight years with a player in the Super Bowl.

The list of former Tigers playing on Super Bowl Sunday this year include: defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (Patriots), punter Donnie Jones (Eagles) and defensive back Jalen Mills (Eagles).

 

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211694912

 

You might also like...

No. 1: Ben Simmons Tops 2016 NBA Draft
LSU kicker on road to recovery
The end of the Les Miles era arrives
Fournette scores in first pro game
White honored by SEC
Oregon State proves who is #1