LSU in the big game

With three former Tigers in this year’s Super Bowl, LSU will run its streak of consecutive years with a player in the title game to 17 straight.

The 17-consecutive years with a player in the Super Bowl ties with Georgia for the longest such streak in the Southeastern Conference. Nebraska holds the nation’s longest streak at 25 straight years with a player in the Super Bowl.

The list of former Tigers playing on Super Bowl Sunday this year include: defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (Patriots), punter Donnie Jones (Eagles) and defensive back Jalen Mills (Eagles).

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211694912