LSU gives Gators what they deserve

The LSU Football team showed resilience as the Tigers held on for a 17-16 victory over No. 21 Florida on Saturday afternoon in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. LSU (4-2, 1-1 SEC) built a two-touchdown lead early in the second half, took advantage of a missed PAT and held the nationally-ranked Gators scoreless in the fourth quarter for the key SEC win.

Linebacker Devin White batted down a fourth-down pass in Florida territory late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. White led the Tigers with 13 tackles, including a sack. It was his fourth consecutive game with double-digit tackles.

The Tigers sacked Felipe Franks five times, as the Florida freshman quarterback finished the game with 108 yards on 10-of-16 passing.

Florida (3-2, 3-1 SEC) was held to 2-of-9 on third downs, while LSU out-gained the Gators in total offense 341-302 and won the time of possession battle at 33:50.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling was 9-of-16 passing for 125 yards and ran the ball nine times for 26 yards. Russell Gage scored LSU’s first touchdown and led the Tigers with 52 of the team’s 216 rushing yards.

LSU returns to action on Oct. 14 when the Tigers host No. 12 Auburn at Tiger Stadium. Game time is expected to be announced on Sunday, Oct. 8.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211671866