LSU had a no good, really bad week

LSU looked like it was well on its way to avoiding a sweep on Sunday (April 22), jumping out to a six-run lead after five innings against South Carolina.

However, the Gamecocks stormed back for an 8-6 victory to send the Tigers back to Baton Rouge with three losses.

It’s the first time LSU had been swept in an SEC series since losing three at Florida on March 29-30, 2014.

The Tigers led 6-0 early, but the bullpen gave up four runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and two more in the eighth inning to give the game back to South Carolina.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2018/04/lsu_baseball_blows_six-run_lea.html#incart_river_index