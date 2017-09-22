LSU looks to bounce back at home

Reality hit LSU like a downhill freight train last week in a 37-7 wipeout loss at Mississippi State, dropping the Tigers to No. 25 in the national rankings and shaking the swagger they had developed in two relaxed wins over BYU and Tennessee-Chattanooga.
That heaping dose of SEC humility may be exactly what a flag-happy and inconsistent LSU team needs to rebound against Syracuse on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU will look to bounce back in what has become a rarity-A Home game vs a P5 opponent. Syracuse out of the ACC.
Syracuse has played three “directional” schools — Central Connecticut State (50-7 victory), Middle Tennessee (30-23 loss) and Central Michigan (a 41-17 victory) — before entering the meat of their schedule.
Over the next eight weeks, in addition to LSU, the Orange will play five nationally ranked teams — No. 2 Clemson (Oct. 13), No. 14 Miami (Oct. 21), No. 12 Florida State (Nov. 4) and No. 19 Louisville (Nov. 19) — and three of those will be on the road.
The Tigers and Orange square off at 6pm with pregame starting at 4pm right here on ESPN 97.7FM