LSU looks to bounce back at home

Over the next eight weeks, in addition to LSU, the Orange will play five nationally ranked teams — No. 2 Clemson (Oct. 13), No. 14 Miami (Oct. 21), No. 12 Florida State (Nov. 4) and No. 19 Louisville (Nov. 19) — and three of those will be on the road.

The Tigers and Orange square off at 6pm with pregame starting at 4pm right here on ESPN 97.7FM