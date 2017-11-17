LSU offense on fire

On a night when the Tigers offense was running full blast and passed the century mark for the first time since Dec. 19, 2015, the Tigers defense was on the mind of the LSU coaching staff after a 105-86 win over Samford Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

While LSU (2-0) was scoring 58 points in the second half and shooting 20-of-30 from the field, the Bulldogs (1-2) of Samford was 20-of-35 in the second half and 11-of-18 from the arc in the final 20 minutes and scored 58 points of their own.

LSU would finish with 29 assists, tying for the sixth most in a single game in school history on 39 made baskets (74.4%). The Tigers were helped in the second half by going 19-of-20 at the free throw line, including 16-of-16 in the second half.

So the big numbers came offensively for the Tigers with five players in double figures.

